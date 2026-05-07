Space funding hits record as Skyroot becomes India's first space unicorn
India's private space sector is witnessing a funding boom, with investments surging after policy reforms opened the industry to private players
Shine Jacob Chennai
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Almost six years after India opened its space sector for private players in May 2020, the country’s booming private sector space industry has got its first unicorn. Launch vehicle startup Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday announced raising nearly $60 million at a pre-money valuation of $1.1 billion.
Topics : ISRO Space startup space funding