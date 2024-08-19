Business Standard
SpiceJet's domestic market share drops to just 3.1% in July: DGCA data

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

The domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet dropped to just 3.1 per cent in July from 3.8 per cent in June, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The cash-strapped airline carried 405,000 domestic passengers in July.

SpiceJet had recorded a market share of 16 per cent in March 2020, just before COVID-19 spread across India. The airline has been recording losses for the last six years.
On the other hand, market leader IndiGo solidified its position in July. IndiGo's domestic market share increased to 62 per cent in July from 60.8 per cent in June. It carried 8.047 million passengers in July.

Akasa Air, which has not received any new planes from Boeing in the last six months, saw its market share slightly drop to 4.7 per cent in July compared to 4.8 per cent in June.

SpiceJet is losing ground

Month Domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet (in %) Domestic passenger market share of Akasa Air (in %)
Jan-23 7.3 2.8
Feb-23 7.1 3
Mar-23 6.4 3.3
Apr-23 5.8 4
May-23 5.4 4.8
Jun-23 4.4 4.9
Jul-23 4.2 5.2
Aug-23 4.4 4.2
Sep-23 4.4 4.2
Oct-23 5 4.2
Nov-23 6.2 4.2
Dec-23 5.6 4.4
Jan-24 5.6 4.5
Feb-24 5.2 4.5
Mar-24 5.3 4.4
Apr-24 4.7 4.4
May-24 4 4.8
Jun-24 3.8 4.8
Jul-24 3.1 4.7

Source: DGCA
 

Topics : DGCA SpiceJet Aviation sector airlines

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

