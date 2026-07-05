Statsguru: Childhood on digital screen amid curbs on social media access
UK plans to ban social media for under-16s by 2027, joining global efforts as India flags rising screen time, cyber risks and calls for stricter digital age controls
Sneha Sasikumar
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The United Kingdom will soon join a wave of countries restricting children’s access to social media. Its prime minister Keir Starmer announced on June 15 that the country will ban platforms for under-16s, effective from 2027, following similar moves by Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia. India has flagged the same concern in the latest Economic Survey. Smartphone use among children aged 10-14 in India rose 54 percentage points between 2020 and 2023 — the steepest increase across all age groups. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were the first Indian states to act, curbing children’s social media access in early March.
Topics : StatsGuru Social Media Cyber crimes school children