Statsguru: Childhood on digital screen amid curbs on social media access

The United Kingdom will soon join a wave of countries restricting children’s access to social media. Its prime minister Keir Starmer announced on June 15 that the country will ban platforms for under-16s, effective from 2027, following similar moves by Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia. India has flagged the same concern in the latest Economic Survey. Smartphone use among children aged 10-14 in India rose 54 percentage points between 2020 and 2023 — the steepest increase across all age groups. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were the first Indian states to act, curbing children’s social media access in early March.