Sugar production declines 9% in 2022-23 season due to low recovery

Sugar production has also fallen in Karnataka and Gujarat

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Sugar

Photo: Unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Sugar production in the 2022-23 season that started from October is now expected to be around 9 per cent less than last season due to a drop in recovery and cane output particularly in Maharashtra, which is one of the biggest growing states. 
Sugar production has also fallen in Karnataka and Gujarat. 

Till April 30, around 32.03 million tonnes (mt) of sugar was produced as against 34.32 mt during the same period last year. For the full season (till September), sugar output is estimated at 32.73 mt against 35.92 mt last year. 

Topics : sugar production Indian sugar industry

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

