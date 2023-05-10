close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Market share of inverter-based ACs rises to 77% in FY23: Power ministry

The market share of inverter-based room air-conditioners (ACs) has increased significantly to 77 per cent by 2022-23, an official statement said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cool stocks to beat the sizzling heat this summer

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The market share of inverter-based room air-conditioners (ACs) has increased significantly to 77 per cent by 2022-23, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The market share of inverter-run ACs was just 1 per cent in 2015-16, the power ministry statement said.

"During the eight years from 2015-16 to 2022-23, the market share of the more efficient, variable speed (inverter) RACs (room ACs) increased from 1 per cent to 77 per cent, while that of the fixed speed RAC, reduced from 99 per cent to 23 per cent during the same period," it said.

The overall market for room ACs reached 6.6 million units by 2020-21 from 4.7 million units in 2015.

The ministry attributed government policies as key drivers for improvement in overall energy efficiency of air-conditioners and accelerated deployment of highly energy-efficient inverter technology.

As per the data from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, for split ACs, the overall energy efficiency improvement is 43 per cent for 1 star, and 61 per cent for the 5-star level. On the other hand, the overall energy efficiency improvement for window ACs is 17 per cent for 1-star and 13 per cent for 5-star level.

Also Read

Shares of air-conditioner makers rally up to 7% amid heat wave alert

Blue Star targets to achieve 15% market share by FY25 in room AC segment

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Unseasonal rain slows AC sales, manufacturers expect pick-up from Apr

Will make India our manufacturing hub, triple our exports by 2025: Daikin

NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Go First insolvency: Travel agents claim Rs 900 crore stuck, seek govt help

Tax evasion by insurance cos amounts to Rs 2,250, GIEAIA demands action

The interventions by the central government have also led to an increase in the market share of the more efficient inverter ACs. These interventions are part of the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP), which aims to provide an integrated vision towards cooling across sectors encompassing inter alia reduction of cooling demand, refrigerant transition, enhancing energy efficiency and better technology options with a 20-year time horizon.

BEE DG Abhay Bakre said, "The ICAP is a comprehensive plan covering all sectors and the government is committed to successfully implementing the ICAP. BEE has been revising the star rating plans for split and window RACs to increase the stringency of the energy performance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air conditioners air conditioner market

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market share of inverter-based ACs rises to 77% in FY23: Power ministry

Image
2 min read

Political coups and anarchy are embedded deeply Pakistan's history

Pakistan flag, Flag of Pakistan
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

China's focus on industrialisation fueled growth, but at cost of citizen

China Flag
2 min read

JSW Steel crude steel production grows 7% YoY to 1.7 MT in April

jsw
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon