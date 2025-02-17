Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SWAMIH touches 50,000 mark as FM Sitharaman hands over keys to homebuyers

SWAMIH touches 50,000 mark as FM Sitharaman hands over keys to homebuyers

The primary objective for establishing 'Special Window' fund is to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects that are in Affordable and Middle Income Housing sector

SWAMIH

From left to right: Mr. C S Setty, Chairman SBI, Mr. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Dept of Economic Affairs, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of state, Homebuyer Mr. Mubarak Ali Temrikar, Mr. Prem Prabhakar, MD, SBI Ventures

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Special Window for Affordable and Middle Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund achieved a major milestone on Monday by completing 50,000 homes since its inception in 2019, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman handed over keys to homebuyers from select projects in Mumbai. The fund is designed to provide last-mile funding for stressed housing projects.
 
The housing units handed over by Sitharaman belonged to Avant Hillways, Vision Heights and Shubham Trident. “With the vision and support of the Government of India, this fund has paved the way for the completion of numerous housing projects, ensuring that thousands of families can finally call these homes their own,” said Prem Prabhakar, MD and CEO of SBI Ventures Ltd in a press release.
   
"This milestone marks the completion of 50,000 homes, reaffirming SWAMIH's mission to provide relief to distressed homebuyers and revive stressed residential projects across the country," the statement further added.
 
What is SWAMIH?
 
Established in 2019, the fund is sponsored by the Ministry of Finance and is managed by SBICAP Ventures Ltd. (a State Bank Group company). It is the largest social impact fund for the real estate sector in India which addresses critical funding gaps for stressed and brownfield residential projects.

Also Read

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

SWAMIH boosts affordable housing, fund of Rs 15,000 cr to be established

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Supply of homes priced up to Rs 1 crore falls 30% in 2024: PropEquity

housing, housing finance

Aadhar Housing share zooms 6% as Citi initiates with 'Buy'; 42% upside eyed

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Housing sales in top 8 cities down 26% in Dec qtr, up 6% in 2024: PropTiger

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Income tax rate on affordable housing projects be lower at 15%: CREDAI

 
It is set up as a category-II AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) debt fund registered with Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
 
Objectives of SWAMIH
 
The primary objective for establishing the 'Special Window' fund is to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects that are in the Affordable and Middle Income Housing sector.
 
The fund is important not just because it completes the stalled project, but it also drives the overall credit growth in the housing sector, boosting access to home loans, and leading to a more inclusive economy, by helping the middle class segment.
 
When the scheme was launched in 2019, it was estimated that 90 per cent of the stalled projects were under the affordable and mid-income segment.
 
What is eligibility criteria for SWAMIH?
 
To fulfill the eligibility criteria, it is essential for the the real estate projects to be registered with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (Rera). Further the project must also fall under the ‘Affordable and Middle-Income Project’ category. It includes any housing project wherein housing units do not exceed 200 sqm.
 

More From This Section

Telecommunications

Govt should provide separate network authorisation for telecom infra: Trai

trade

India's exports to US increase 39% to $8.44 bn in January: Govt data

comedy, comedian

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Influencer Governing Council launched for ethics

Sugar

Sugar production falls 12% to 197 lakh tonnes this marketing year: Isma

Suspected Spam

Telcos slam TRAI's spam regulations, urge action on telemarketers instead

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Affordable housing Real Estate Rera Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon