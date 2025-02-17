Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telcos slam TRAI's spam regulations, urge action on telemarketers instead

Telcos slam TRAI's spam regulations, urge action on telemarketers instead

Telcos criticised the lack of regulations for OTT communication services, highlighting their growing role in spam proliferation, while new norms introduce significantly higher penalties for operators

Suspected Spam

Suspected Spam (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private telecom operators in India have opposed the new spam control rules issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The main concern of telcos is the exclusion of Over-The-Top (OTT) communication service providers such as WhatsApp and Telegram from the new rules.
 
The telecom companies issued a statement today, February 17, where they mentioned that they are also not happy with the significant hike in penalties for non-compliance. 
 
They argued that telemarketers are the true originators and beneficiaries of unsolicited commercial communication and they should be held accountable instead. 
 
The director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, SP Kochhar said, “The COAI is disappointed to see that TRAI’s amendment to strengthen consumer protection against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) has been issued without resolving all relevant issues.” 
 

What is the penalty for non-compliance?

The telecom operators now face financial penalties in case they fail to comply with new regulations, especially for misreporting spam communication. The fine begins with Rs 2 lakh for the violation and this could further rise to Rs 5 lakh for the second time and reach Rs 10 lakh for further offence. If such violations are repeated, it could lead to the suspension of telecom services.

Also Read

Suspected Spam

Trai's pesky call norms: COAI rues higher fines for telecom companies

Telecom

Trai intensifies crackdown on pesky calls, prescribe fines up to Rs 10 lakh

telecom

Opening up high-band spectrum not enough for 5G, mid-band needed: Telcos

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio comply with Trai's voice-only mandate

trai

TRAI new rules: Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL SIM to stop working after this period

COAI not happy with new rules

All telecom operators must analyse calls and SMS patterns which are based on parameters like high call volumes, short call durations, and low incoming to outgoing call rations which flag potential spammers in real-time. 
 
The COAI director general also mentioned that Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018 rules were issued without addressing crucial industry concerns.
 
COAI is not happy with the latest TRAI’s amendment of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018 which strengthens consumer protection against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC). However, telecoms believe that they have not addressed the key issues.
 
COAI also raised concerns over the latest amendments which did not bring OTT Communication Service Providers under the ambit of new regulations nor did it address the USS issues at its source. 
 
According to COAI, "While the TSPs have taken ample steps to curb spam calls and messages, there has been a significant increase in the quantum of unsolicited communications as well as legitimate commercial communication, that has moved to OTT communication apps, substantially leading to the rise in financial crimes in the country." 
 
COAI, which represents major telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, urged TRAI to make necessary changes for delivery telemarketers (TMs) before implementing the amendment.
 
Another issue that is not being addressed is to reduce subjectivity from the regulation as well as compliance, which is based on the relationship between principal entities and their consumers. 
 
"Since operators have made all the efforts that have considerably reduced their UCC complaints to a very low level, we were of the view that the telecom operators should not be penalised for unwarranted actions of some other subscribers," COAI added.
 
Now, it is not necessary for telecom subscribers to register under the DND (Do Not Disturb) list to make complaints against unregistered pesky callers, which means those who call from phone numbers that do not start with prefixes like 140 and 160. Consumers will also have the choice to opt out of promotional messages, which are sent by their service providers.

More From This Section

trade deficit

Trade deficit widens to $22.99 bn in January, exports down at $36.43 bn

flydubai busybee go first acquisition india aviation

FlyDubai eyes to start domestic airline in India by acquiring Go First

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch IndiaAI portal, 10 firms to provide 14,000 GPUs

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

NRAI meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal over private labelling concerns

Premiumtechnology

CGOs take centre stage at IT services companies amid growth challenges

Topics : TRAI Telecom regulators Trai on spam calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon