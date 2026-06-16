Tablets get screen time in India as sales and exports demand expand

While most mid-to-large laptops in India are imported, the domestic tablet market is fiercely competitive. Established players like Lenovo and Samsung are facing fresh rivalry from Apple and Xiaomi, both of which recently launched models with screens larger than 12 inches. As local manufacturing ramps up, these tech giants are increasingly using India as a base to supply both the local market and growing export demands.

Despite rising memory chip prices, tablet sales increased by more than 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) compared to the previous year, according to Counterpoint Research. In contrast, smartphone shipments declined by 3 per cent in the same quarter.

Changing consumer preference is reflected by the fact that shipments of 13-inch and larger tablets increased by a staggering 338 per cent in Q1 2026. Smaller tablets, such as the once-popular 11-to 11.9-inch category, grew by 29 per cent. In contrast, shipments of tablets less than 9.9 inches in size shrank by 52 per cent and those sized 10 to 10.9 inches by a whopping 76 per cent.

Just like smartphones, the tablet market is clearly moving towards premiumisation. The average selling price of a tablet in Q1 2026 was up by 20 per cent from the year before.

While smartphones get attention, domestic tablet production is quietly surging. In Q1 2026, manufacturers exported over 200,000 tablets from India, a milestone driven primarily by Samsung and Lenovo.

Domestic assembly of tablets increased by 61 per cent in Q1 2026. Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies are expanding their domestic production base, while Realme considers entering the market.

“Domestic manufacturing is gaining strong momentum with 66 per cent of the shipments in Q1 2026 being locally produced. However local value addition remains limited mostly to final assembly, with most critical components to a large extent continuing to be imported,” said Anshika Jain, an analyst with Counterpoint Research.

Jain, however, noted that Q1 saw substantial exports and if the trend continues, the country could become a hub for tablet assembly and exports — just like in smartphones.

Electronics manufacturing services companies (EMS) eligible for incentives under the government’s production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for IT hardware are assembling tablets for their clients. Some prominent EMS companies in such manufacturing are Dixon Technologies and Bhagwati Products.

Some years ago, Apple Inc had roped in China’s BYD to participate in the PLI scheme and manufacture its iPads in India. But after India and China had border skirmishes, New Delhi was not keen to clear the project. Apple Inc then moved its iPad facility to Vietnam.

Move towards premiumisation

* Tablet shipments in Q1CY26 went up 5%, while smartphone shipments were down

* 61% of the tablets are assembled in the country already

* Over 200,000 tablets were exported in Q1CY26. India is poised to become a key hub

* Gap between tablets and laptops blurred as customers move to screens of 13 inches and above