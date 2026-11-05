Thursday, November 05, 2026 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tata Power Renewables commissions 300 MW project for Seci in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewables commissions 300 MW project for Seci in Karnataka

TP Saurya, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPREL, is the developing company of this project, a company statement said

Tata Group, Tata, Tata Sons

The project will supply renewable power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), an arm of Tata Power, on Thursday said it has commissioned its 300 MW solar project for Solar Energy Corporation of India in Koppal, Karnataka.

TP Saurya, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPREL, is the developing company of this project, a company statement said.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to generate 810 MUs of renewable energy annually and help mitigate an estimated 103,820 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, reinforcing the transition towards a cleaner energy future.

The project will supply renewable power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci).

Around 16 women professionals, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the workforce at the project site, have contributed in key roles including Site Managers and Site Engineers, supporting technical execution, engineering and team management.

 

Also Read

Tata power

Tata Power to set up ₹54 crore GCC in Odisha for next-gen energy solutions

Tata Power, power grid

Tata Power builds diversified energy pipeline to tap data centre growth

Tata Power, power grid

Tata Power Renewable doubles capacity addition to 419 MW in Q2 FY27

Dilip Suryavanshi

From roads to solar: DBL plans ₹15,000 crore energy infrastructure push

solar

Tata Power Renewable adds TN solar project, portfolio reaches 12.3 GW

Their participation highlights the growing role of women in technical and leadership positions within India's renewable energy sector.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12 GW.

Out of this, around 7.2 GW is operational, including5.8 GW of solarand1.3 GW of wind capacity, while close to 4.9 GW is at various stages of implementation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, power supply

Govt plans mandatory energy storage rules for power distributors by March

IIT Delhi

IIT median salaries more than double in eight years, EAC-PM study finds

office, office space

Green assets could form three-fourths of India office stock by 2030

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

India has a huge fireworks industry, then why does it export so little?

Diwali firecracker safety

From Sivakasi to Diwali markets: Inside India's firecracker economy

Topics : Tata Power Tata Power Solar solar projects solar project

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Bharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OutIs Sensex Rise on DiwaliRamayana Advance Booking UpdatesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 2:25 PM IST