Tata Power Renewables commissions 300 MW project for Seci in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), an arm of Tata Power, on Thursday said it has commissioned its 300 MW solar project for Solar Energy Corporation of India in Koppal, Karnataka.

TP Saurya, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPREL, is the developing company of this project, a company statement said.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to generate 810 MUs of renewable energy annually and help mitigate an estimated 103,820 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, reinforcing the transition towards a cleaner energy future.

The project will supply renewable power to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci).

Around 16 women professionals, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the workforce at the project site, have contributed in key roles including Site Managers and Site Engineers, supporting technical execution, engineering and team management.

Their participation highlights the growing role of women in technical and leadership positions within India's renewable energy sector.

With the addition of this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 12 GW.

Out of this, around 7.2 GW is operational, including5.8 GW of solarand1.3 GW of wind capacity, while close to 4.9 GW is at various stages of implementation.