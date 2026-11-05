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Green assets could form three-fourths of India office stock by 2030

Green-certified office stock is expected to reach around 636 million sq ft by end-2026, with technology firms remaining the largest occupier group

office, office space

Green-certified office stock is expected to reach around 636 msf by the end of 2026, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of Grade A office inventory

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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Leasing in green-certified office assets across India’s top seven markets is expected to reach 60-65 million sq ft (msf) in 2026, accounting for 80-85 per cent of overall leasing, according to a report by Colliers India.
 
The share of green assets in overall office leasing stood at 74 per cent in 2023 and rose to 76 per cent in 2025.
 
Delhi NCR recorded the highest share of green asset leasing, with 85-90 per cent of office demand concentrated in such properties during 2023-2026.
 
Bengaluru, meanwhile, led in terms of volumes, accounting for nearly 59 msf of cumulative green asset leasing.
 
Green assets refer to office buildings certified under recognised sustainability frameworks such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).
 

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These buildings are designed to improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact while offering better workplace quality, according to Colliers.
 
Technology companies accounted for 30-35 per cent of overall leasing in green assets, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies at 20-25 per cent and engineering and manufacturing firms at 15-20 per cent.
 
Nearly 80 per cent of technology occupiers prefer certified properties, the report said.
 
“The ability to deliver higher portfolio valuations, improved rentals, and stronger occupancy levels continues to strengthen the case for green assets amongst investors and developers alike. This trend is deepening across cities, with occupiers having leased more than three-fourths of their office space in green assets over the last 3-4 years,” said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, Office Services, Colliers India.
 
Green-certified office stock is expected to reach around 636 msf by the end of 2026, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of Grade A office inventory.
 
It could expand to around 800 msf over the next two to three years, with green assets likely to account for nearly three-fourths of India’s office stock by 2030. 

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Topics : Office leasing Office spaces Office space leasing

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 12:29 PM IST