Home / Industry / News / Telcos push OTT platforms to self-verify users, not rely on SIM checks

Telcos push OTT platforms to self-verify users, not rely on SIM checks

CAF is a critical regulatory document for compliance, and telecom service providers are audited to ensure its accuracy and integrity. Failure to do so can lead to penalties

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which includes members such as Meta and Google, has raised concerns over the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT’s) latest directive on SIM binding, which mandates that application (app)-based communication service

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Leading telecommunications operators (telcos) have asked over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms — which have opposed the implementation of the SIM-binding directive — to conduct their own customer application form (CAF) verification to onboard users, instead of relying on the mandatory verification carried out by telecom companies (telcos) before activating SIM cards for mobile services. 
CAF is a critical regulatory document for compliance, and telecom service providers are audited to ensure its accuracy and integrity. Failure to do so can lead to penalties. 
The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which includes members such as Meta and Google, has raised concerns over the Department
