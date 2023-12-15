Sensex (0.72%)
Telecom infrastructure providers flag permission issues in Uttar Pradesh

DIPA has urged the Uttar Pradesh Government to clear all the pending applications at the earliest for faster rollout of 5G services in the state

Telecom tower

Telecom tower

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Industry body Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has flagged "critical issues" faced by telecom infrastructure players in securing permissions for deploying infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida and Ghaziabad.
DIPA has urged the Uttar Pradesh Government to clear all the pending applications at the earliest for faster rollout of 5G services in the state.
Raising the issue, DIPA's Director-General T R Dua said that telecom infrastructure providers are unable to get permissions for deploying infrastructure in the state, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad.
This, despite applying over the online portal 'Nivesh Mitra', the single window system, providing all the necessary documents and depositing the application fee, the association said.
DIPA members include ATC Telecom, Indus Towers, Ascend Telecom, Summit Digitel, Sterlite Technologies, Crest Digitel, Suyog Telematics, Signotox Towers, iBus Infrastructure, Applied Solar Technologies (AST), CloudExtel and Pratap Technocrats.
According to the industry association, close to 1,000 applications are pending, where the members have already paid Rs 1,000 per application fee amounting to Rs 10 lakh which is non-refundable.
"We request Government of Uttar Pradesh to clear all the pending applications at the earliest for faster rollout of 5G Services in Uttar Pradesh," Dua added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Telecom spectrum Telecom industry telecom services

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

