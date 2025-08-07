Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US tariff hike halts Indian textile exports as major retailers pause orders

US tariff hike halts Indian textile exports as major retailers pause orders

Retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and H&M ask Indian suppliers to hold shipments as the US raises textile and apparel import duties to 50 per cent

The US is India’s largest market for textile and apparel exports. During January–May 2025, US imports of textiles and apparel from India were valued at $4.59 billion, a rise of over 13 per cent. | File Image

Shine JacobSharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Chennai/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

The rise in the United States tariff to 50 per cent has brought India’s textile and apparel exports to a standstill. Almost all the US retail majors, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, TJX Companies, Kohl’s, Gap Inc and H&M, have asked their suppliers in India to hold orders until there is clarity on the quantum of tariff.
 
Companies have also fast-tracked existing orders to ship them before 27 August so that additional penalties do not apply to buyers. “The buyers have asked us not to cost anything at the moment. They have put on hold whatever enquiries they had
