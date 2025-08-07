US tariff hike halts Indian textile exports as major retailers pause orders

The rise in the United States tariff to 50 per cent has brought India’s textile and apparel exports to a standstill. Almost all the US retail majors, including Walmart, Target, Amazon , TJX Companies, Kohl’s, Gap Inc and H&M, have asked their suppliers in India to hold orders until there is clarity on the quantum of tariff.

Companies have also fast-tracked existing orders to ship them before 27 August so that additional penalties do not apply to buyers. “The buyers have asked us not to cost anything at the moment. They have put on hold whatever enquiries they had