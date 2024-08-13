Textile industry, ILO tie up for best labour standards in cotton farms

With cotton still figuring in the list of commodities that are produced using practices such as child labour, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has entered into an understanding with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to create awareness, share technical know-how and knowledge about best labour standards.

These standards, which are part of ILO Fundamental Principles and Rights to Work (FPRW), will be tried on a pilot basis in major cotton-growing districts of Madhya Pradesh for one year starting in 2024.

The principles aim to build an ecosystem to contribute towards decent work and better livelihood to all in need, particularly workers and small and marginal farmers engaged in cotton cultivation. They focus on promoting five crucial aspects within the cotton value chain — effective recognition of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, elimination of child labour, abolition of forced labour, elimination of all forms of discrimination, and promotion of a safe and healthy working environment among the cotton-growing community in India.

“By ensuring that our cotton is produced under fair and dignified conditions, we not only uplift our farmers but also enhance the reputation of Indian cotton on the global stage,” Chandrima Chatterjee, secretary general of CITI, said.

Around 6.5 million farmers grow cotton in India, which is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of the commodity.

The crop is grown in around 11 states across the country and the average landholding is around 1.26 hectares. An overwhelming 40 per cent of cotton farmers in India are women, which is amongst the highest in the world.

However, for several years, countries such as the US have blamed India for producing cotton and even textiles through unpopular practices such as child labour and forced labour.

This has an impact on the export potential of not only raw cotton but also textiles and garments produced in the country.

Sugarcane ‘not’ water-guzzler: Report

ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR), Lucknow, has released a report that debunks the myth that sugarcane is a water-guzzling crop. The report titled “Improving Water Use Efficiency and Economizing Water Use in Sugarcane Cultivation in India”, was initiated by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers’ Association (ISMA) in collaboration with ICAR-IISR. It shows that sugarcane demonstrates exceptional water utilization efficiency, producing approximately 7.14 kg of cane per cubic metre of water, which is more than the productivity of maize, rice and wheat.

Not only that, the water required to produce 1 litre of ethanol from sugarcane is about 2 kilolitres (KL), compared to 3 KL for other crops. And, with total water use of 1,313 cubic metres per hectare per month, sugarcane requires less water than competing crops like maize and rice, which exceed 1,600 cubic metres per hectare per month, the report showed.