Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / EEPC India, ISSDA sign MoU to promote MSME exports, international trade

EEPC India, ISSDA sign MoU to promote MSME exports, international trade

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) and the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) on Tuesday signed an MoU to promote exports by MSME members.

deal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) and the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) on Tuesday signed an MoU to promote exports by MSME members.
The two organisations will collaborate to identify potential export products and organise trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, and economic summits, an EEPC statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The agreement also aims to facilitate the exchange of trade information and encourage international investment through joint ventures and technical collaborations.
The MoU was signed by EEPC India's Executive Director Adhip Mitra and ISSDA's Executive Director Rohit Kumar. ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti and other EEPC India's senior officials were also present.
EEPC India and ISSDA will jointly conduct capacity-building sessions in different regions to help the engineering goods and stainless steel sectors grow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sidbi

Sidbi partners C2treds, UGRO Capital to facilitate loans to MSME sector

Over 18.4 mn women-owned MSMEs in the country, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Over 18.4 mn women-owned MSMEs in the country, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Banks cautious on lending to stressed MSMEs due to NPA classification rules

Women workers at one of the facilities segregating waste

Trade body to nurture, promote women biz leaders in UP's MSME sector

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Credit guarantee to Rs 20 lakh Mudra loan: FM on MSMEs in Budget 2024

Topics : MSME sector Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon