Trident Q1FY25 results: Textile firm's net profit slips 19.1% to Rs 73.9 cr

Its revenue from the Yarn business was Rs 960.70 crore and Rs 615.34 crore from the towel business

Textile, Textile industry, workers

Trident's revenue from the Bedsheets segment was Rs 357.84 crore, and Rs 248.38 crore from paper and chemical | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Textiles firm Trident Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.1 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 73.89 crore for the first quarter of FY25.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 91.34 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trident.
However, its revenue from operations increased 16.66 per cent to Rs 1,742.71 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,493.71 crore a year ago.
The total expenses in the June quarter rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 1,655.59 crore.
Its revenue from the Yarn business was Rs 960.70 crore and Rs 615.34 crore from the towel business.
Trident's revenue from the Bedsheets segment was Rs 357.84 crore, and Rs 248.38 crore from paper and chemicals.

Its total income stood at Rs 1,757.58 crore in the June quarter, up 16.77 per cent. It was Rs 1,505.08 crore a year earlier.
Shares of Trident Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 37.44 on BSE, up 1.22 per cent.

Topics : Trident Q1 results corporate earnings textile industry

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

