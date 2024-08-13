Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Railways cancels Rs 30,000 cr tender for 100 Vande Bharat trains

The cancellation of the tender comes after the railways found the price quoted by the lowest bidder, Alstom India, to be too high

Vande Bharat Express

The Indian Railways has not issued any statement on the cancellation of the tender. (Representational Photo)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has scrapped its Rs 30,000-crore tender for the production and maintenance of 100 Vande Bharat trains, as reported by MoneyControl and confirmed by Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom India.
 
The cancellation comes after the railways found the price quoted by the lowest bidder, Alstom India, to be ‘too high’. According to the report, the French multinational company had quoted a price of Rs 150.9 crore per train. However, the railways wanted to seal the deal at Rs 140 crore per train.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As only two players participated in the bidding process, railways also felt that a new tender may attract multiple players and ensure a competitive price. Besides Alstom, the other bidder was a consortium, comprising Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives.
 
The tender, which has been cancelled, was opened on May 30, 2023. It was floated in 2022 to invite companies to manufacture 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trains within seven years. The Indian Railways specifically wanted aluminium trains because aluminium train sets are lighter and more energy-efficient than those made of stainless steel.
 
So far, the Indian Railways has not issued any statement on the cancellation of the tender. However, Loison has confirmed the development to MoneyControl saying, “Indian Railways has cancelled the tender. However, with our strong local knowledge and investments in industrial and human capital over the years, we are well-positioned and committed to supporting the realisation of this vision [of the railways] in the future, should the opportunity arise.”
 
Previously, the contract to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets – all made of stainless steel – was granted at Rs 120 crore per train.

More From This Section

Govt mulls ethanol price hike for 2024-25 season to increase production

Share buybacks surge as firms brace for new tax rules starting October 1

Green-certified buildings account for 82% of all office leasing: Colliers

Heavy rains impact food delivery and quick commerce in north India

Hotel bookings in 'suite' spot for Independence Day long weekend


Vande Bharat trains: Railways staring at lack of bidders?
Initially, railways anticipated at least five bidders for its Rs 30,000 crore tender. However, several of them failed to meet the technical requirements. As per the terms of the contract, companies must have a research and development (R&D) facility to ensure that they can manufacture a prototype and also can assemble at least five train sets a year.
 
According to the tender, the winning bidder will receive Rs 13,000 crore upon delivery of the train sets and the remaining Rs 17,000 crore for maintenance over 35 years.
 
Vande Bharat is a semi-high-speed train consisting of 16 self-propelled coaches, which eliminate the need for a separate locomotive. These trains come with better seating, an anti-bacterial system in the air conditioning, and the ability to accelerate to 160 kilometres per hour in only 140 seconds.

Also Read

Rs 10,100 premium tatkal ticket fee for B'luru-Kolkata train shocks public

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to eight railway projects

CAG flags financial loss of Rs 2,604 cr to Railways in 33 case studies

Shortage of medical, para staff in test checked hospitals of Railways: CAG

5% of all Railway revenue from flexi, tatkal, others in last 5 yrs: Ashwini

Topics : Indian Railways Vande bharat Hyderabad France High-Speed Trains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon