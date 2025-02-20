Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Three-fourths of companies intend to hire freshers in H1 2025: TeamLease

Three-fourths of companies intend to hire freshers in H1 2025: TeamLease

As leading information technology firms ramp up hiring to meet increased project demands, the industry is poised to witness a surge in fresher hiring, with over 150,000 entry-level roles projected

Hiring

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around three of four Indian companies intend to recruit fresh graduates in the first half of 2025, according to TeamLease EdTech’s Career Outlook Report H1 2025, released on Thursday.  The report highlighted that the hiring intent for freshers is 74 per cent, up 2 per cent from July-December 2024. The overall intent to hire across experience brackets is 79 per cent.  As leading information technology firms ramp up hiring to meet increased project demands, the industry is poised to witness a surge in fresher hiring, with over 150,000 entry-level roles projected, according to the report. Also, roles in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and cloud technologies are expec­ted to grow by 30-35 per cent in the current financial year, driven by accelerated invest­m­ents in AI and emerging technologies. 
 
The report is based on a survey of 649 employers across India. 
 
 

More From This Section

Premiumtoys, kids, children

India's toy box opens: Retail giants roll dice on direct sourcing

PremiumPM Internship Scheme

PM Internship Scheme: Over 100K internships on offer in Phase-II

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Indian drugmakers bank on bilateral talks for relief from US tariffs

e-commerce

E-commerce market size to jump over 4 times to $550 bn by 2035: Report

All you need to know about Women's Premier League 2025

JioStar to onboard 10 sponsors for the Women's Premier League 2025

Topics : Hiring freshers Job openings at SAP for freshers employers talent firms talent crunch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon