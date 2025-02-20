Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / E-commerce market size to jump over 4 times to $550 bn by 2035: Report

E-commerce market size to jump over 4 times to $550 bn by 2035: Report

Real estate consultant Anarock and ETRetail released their joint report at 'The Economic Times Great India Retail Summit 2025' in Mumbai on Thursday

e-commerce

e-commerce

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market size of India's e-commerce sector is estimated to jump more than four-fold to $550 billion by 2035, according to a report by Anarock and ETRetail.

In 2024, the market size of the e-commerce stood at $125 billion, the report said.

Real estate consultant Anarock and ETRetail released their joint report at 'The Economic Times Great India Retail Summit 2025' in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Indian e-commerce is expected to touch $550 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 15 per cent. In 2024, the value of this vibrant and disruptive retail segment was estimated at $125 billion. It is likely to touch $345 billion by 2030-end," the consultant said in a statement.

 

Increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption, digital payment infrastructure, and a young, tech-savvy population are driving this growth, Anarock said.

Also Read

How Competition Law plans to regulate digital economy, plug loopholes

Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto witness sharp GOV surge in quick commerce

goenka

Spencer's Retail enters quick commerce space with JIFFY as growth driver

e-commerce

Fashion and beauty lead as tier-III cities drive e-commerce growth in 2024

Delivery agent, home delivery, online delivery partners, cash on delivery cod

Q-commerce drives surge in demand for blue-collar jobs in India: Survey

Blinkit Ambulance

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Government initiatives like 'Digital India' and rapid improvements in the country's logistics and supply chain networks have further boosted its growth prospects.

"Besides the metros, e-commerce players are also tapping the growing demand from smaller towns and cities," said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Anarock Retail.

Meanwhile, he said the overall Indian retail industry's market size is expected to touch $2,500 billion by 2035, witnessing a three-fold increase compared to 2019.

The report stated that the growth is powered by rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanisation, a young and tech-savvy population, and an ever-expanding middle class.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

toys, kids, children

Walmart, Target start direct sourcing from Indian toy majors in FY25

All you need to know about Women's Premier League 2025

JioStar to onboard 10 sponsors for the Women's Premier League 2025

hiring

Skills over degrees: Indian employers embrace practical expertise in hiring

Palm oil

Refiners cancel palm oil orders for 70,000 metric tonnes due to price surge

IT hiring

Skills over degrees: 80% of Indian employers adopt skills-first strategy

Topics : e-commerce market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon