Today's youth don't run after govt jobs, but are job creators, says Goyal

Today's young men and women don't run after government jobs (but) with their talents become job creators. Today's youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation, Goyal said

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Today's youth don't run after government jobs but have become job creators, Union minister Piyush Goyal has said.
He was addressing a meeting Saturday night of the residents of Adarsh Welfare Association in Malad suburb of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting as a BJP candidate.
BJP's incumbent North Mumbai Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty also addressed the meeting and requested the housing complex members to vote for Goyal.
Today's young men and women don't run after government jobs (but) with their talents become job creators. Today's youth are taking the country forward with new experiments and innovation, Goyal said.
In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi took strong steps to strengthen India's economy. He attempted to bring in good governance in all areas. He brought in many schemes for the welfare of the poor, the Commerce and Industry minister said.
PM Modi worked to bring India from the five fragile economies to the top five economies, the minister said.
By 2047, India will become a developed country and have a 10 times bigger economy, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

