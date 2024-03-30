Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unsold homes in 9 cities down 7% in last 3 months; 12% fall in NCR: Rpt

Unsold housing stocks in Bengaluru have come down 5% to 44,837 units from 47,370 units

Real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unsold housing inventories fell 7 per cent in the last three months across 9 major cities to around 481,000 units on higher sales than new supply, according to PropEquity.
Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that unsold housing stock has come down to 481,566 units at the end of March this year from 518,868 units at the end of December 2023 across 9 major cities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
These cities are Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.
PropEquity founder and Managing Director (MD) Samir Jasuja said the unsold housing stocks have declined as "sales are surpassing the new launches which is a positive indicator for the market".
During January-March period of 2024, housing sales across 9 major cities stood at 1,44,656 units while the new launches were 105,134 units. This led to a reduction in the unsold stocks.
As per the data, Pune saw the maximum 13 per cent fall in the unsold housing stocks to 65,788 units at the end of this month from 75,521 units at the end of December 2023.
In Delhi-NCR, the unsold inventories have come down 12 per cent to 27,959 units from 31,602 units.
According to PropEquity, the unsold stock in Mumbai fell 11 per cent to 48,399 units from 54,633 units.
In Navi Mumbai, the unsold inventories declined 11 per cent to 33,385 units from 37,597 units.
Thane witnessed a fall of 5 per cent in unsold housing stocks to 1,06,565 units from 112,397 units.
Unsold housing stocks in Bengaluru have come down 5 per cent to 44,837 units from 47,370 units.
Hyderabad witnessed a 4 per cent fall in unsold stocks to 1,10,425 units from 114,861 units.
In Kolkata, the fall in unsold housing stocks was 2 per cent to 23,249 units from 23,745 units.
As per the data, Chennai market witnessed a marginal decline of 1 per cent in unsold homes to 20,959 units this quarter from 21,142 units at the end of December last year.

Also Read

TMS Ep605: Pilot fatigue, PV inventory, real estate stocks, stock split

Unsold homes in Delhi-NCR fall 23% to 94,803 units at 2023-end: Anarock

Demand for luxury homes overtakes affordable ones for first time in India

Global residential prices fall but high demand keeps Indian cities costly

IPL 2024 auction: Starc to Smith - Full list of sold and unsold players

DoT asks telcos to suspend USSD-based call forwarding, switch to other mode

Govt cancels auction of 13 of 20 critical mineral blocks over poor response

US raises concerns with India on import of select IT hardware goods: Report

Pilots body flags deferment of revised duty norms; writes to ministry

India renews agreement to export electricity to Nepal for next 3 months

P E Analytics owns and operates PropEquity, which is an online real estate data and analytics platform covering over 1,50,000 projects of 45,000 developers across 44 cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Delhi-NCR residential inventory Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon