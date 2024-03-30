Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt cancels auction of 13 of 20 critical mineral blocks over poor response

The Centre has launched auction of 38 critical and strategic minerals to date

mineral block, mining

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday said it has cancelled the auction for 13 of the 20 blocks put on sale in the first tranche of critical minerals as the response was lukewarm.
"The e-auction process for 13 mineral blocks was annulled vide notification dated 13 March 2024, wherein no bids were received for two blocks and less than three technically Qualified Bidders (TQB) were there for 11 blocks," the mines ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Of the 20 blocks put on offer, 56 physical bids and 56 online bids were received for 18 blocks.
Of the 11 cancelled blocks, seven mines have been notified for auction under the third round.
The second round of auction of six blocks have been completed as per schedule.
The decision on kundol, nickel and chromium block in Gujurat will be taken by the designated officer in due course of time, as per the statement.
Earlier this month, the government launched the third tranche of auction of critical and strategic minerals.
The Centre has launched auction of 38 critical and strategic minerals to date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre launches 2nd round of critical mineral auction worth Rs 30 trillion

Critical, offshore mineral blocks set for auction in 2024: Official

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Govt puts 7 critical and strategic mineral blocks up for bid again

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

US raises concerns with India on import of select IT hardware goods: Report

Haryana Police arrest farmer activist Jalbera over FIR lodged during stir

Pilots body flags deferment of revised duty norms; writes to ministry

Govt eyes savings in major subsidies; spending on food at 84% of RE

UP court orders judicial probe into mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

Topics : mineral auction Mineral blocks mineral blocks auction Auction of mineral blocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon