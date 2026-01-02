Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Torrent Gas cuts CNG price by up to ₹3.50/kg, PNG by up to ₹2 per unit

Torrent Gas cuts CNG price by up to ₹3.50/kg, PNG by up to ₹2 per unit

Torrent Gas has cut CNG prices by up to ₹3.50 per kg and domestic PNG by up to ₹2 per scm after PNGRB's unified tariff came into effect from January 1, 2026

CNG vehicles gear up for a long ride with regulated prices, strong demand

Torrent Gas has always been at the forefront of passing on the benefits of lower costs to its customers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrent Gas on Friday announced a reduction of up to ₹3.50 per kg in the retail price of CNG and up to ₹2 per standard cubic metre in domestic PNG in its areas of operation connected to the National Gas Grid across the country.

"This will make CNG cheaper by up to 43 per cent vis-a-vis petrol," the company said in a statement.

This reduction in prices of CNG and PNG comes on the back of the implementation of the Unified Tariff order by PNGRB, effective from January 1, 2026.

"This reduction in CNG and PNG prices will bring great relief to households using it as cooking fuel and to CNG vehicle owners by reducing household expenses for the common man. This bold step, along with the nationwide PNGRB Campaign for promoting the usage of Natural Gas, is also expected to give an impetus to the offtake of new PNG connections amongst households and encourage the sale of new CNG vehicles, including passenger and commercial segments," it said.

 

Torrent Gas has always been at the forefront of passing on the benefits of lower costs to its customers.

"This reduction in prices has been made possible due to the implementation of Zone-1 Tariffs for City Gas Distribution entities for CNG and PNG segments. This has reduced the gas transportation costs for the CGD entities, making the price reduction possible," it said.

Torrent Gas currently operates 526 CNG stations and has connected more than 2 lakh households with piped gas connections across 34 districts where it operates, making life easier and convenient for its customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Rich homebuyers are now 'test-driving' multimillion-dollar mansions

Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominatespremium

Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh attracts 25.3% of proposed investments in FY26: Report

research & development, R&D

CPSEs' research expenditure increases 25.6% to ₹9,691 crore in FY25

PLI for electronics components

Govt okays 22 proposals under electronics components manufacturing scheme

Topics : CNG CNG prices Gas prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayOTT This Week Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOGate Admit Card 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon