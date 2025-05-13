Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trai issues draft guidelines to rate real estate by digital connectivity

Trai issues draft guidelines to rate real estate by digital connectivity

The move is expected to encourage property managers and owners to make arrangements for better connectivity on their premises and help property buyers as well as tenants

Connecting popular Office software to AI models from OpenAI is one of the key differentiators from rival products. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has fixed June 2 as the last date for comments and June 9 for counter comments. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday floated a draft manual for rating properties based on the quality of digital connectivity available on their premises.

The move is expected to encourage property managers and owners to make arrangements for better connectivity on their premises and help property buyers as well as tenants to compare the real estate assets before making their choice.

"A property with better ratings shall attract more users, buyers or investors and thereby add value to the properties. The draft rating manual provides a methodology to assess the digital connectivity of properties and areas across various categories. Properties shall be evaluated based on defined parameters in the regulation such as fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building solutions and Wi-Fi infrastructure, service performance etc," Trai.

 

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has fixed June 2 as the last date for comments and June 9 for counter comments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

drugs, pharma

Generic industry unlikely to be affected by Trump's EO: Indian drug cos

Supreme Court, SC

Volume-based discounts do not amount to discriminatory pricing: SC

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Japan's Renesas to design 3 nm semiconductor chips end-to-end in India

electricity

Fitch expects Indian power gencos' credit ratings to remain stable

pharma, tariff

US govt order to have nil impact on Indian pharma players, says Cipla

Topics : TRAI Real Estate digital connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon