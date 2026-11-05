Trai proposes new satcom provider category, issues D2D connectivity norms

India’s telecom regulator on Thursday issued recommendations enabling satellite network providers to offer their capacity to satellite service providers and telecom service providers under a new authorisation regime under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The business-to-business model, which the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) refers to as Satellite Communication Network as a Service (SCNaaS), could open up another route for existing satellite broadband providers like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications, as well as potential new players, as long as they obtain separate authorisation as prescribed by the regulator. SCNaaS providers cannot directly offer any service to end consumers, the regulator clarified. They can partner with satellite network providers that have spectrum assigned to them in order to use the spectrum or seek appropriate satellite spectrum from the government for providing their services.

Trai has recommended that mobile satellite spectrum and terrestrial mobile spectrum should be permitted for satellite-based direct-to-device (D2D) services, subject to regulatory and technical conditions. This could also allow D2D connectivity to expand in India, the regulator said, as telecom operators could partner with satellite companies to offer the service on compatible mobile phones. For this, Trai has recommended that the government encourage smartphone manufacturers to include the necessary modules that support satellite bands — L and S bands — in future handsets sold in the country.

Trai also proposed that D2D satellite services be allowed using IMT spectrum — used for mobile telephony — on a non-interference and non-protection basis, without waiting for the outcome of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. The recommended bands include 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz.

The regulator has recommended that SCNaaS authorisation include national coverage with a validity of 20 years, which can be renewed for another 20 years. Within that framework, satellite spectrum — Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) or Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) — would be assigned for up to five years, with the government allowed to extend the period by another two years.

An authorisation fee of 8 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), with no minimum authorisation fee, has been proposed. The recommendations include an annual minimum spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz (airwaves or spectrum unit) where the government assigns FSS or MSS spectrum to a satellite network provider. An entry fee of ₹37.5 lakh has been proposed for an SCN provider, along with minimum equity and net worth requirements of ₹60 lakh each.

The framework is a proposal that will be sent to the Department of Telecommunications. The recommendations by the regulator are not binding on the government.