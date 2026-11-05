India's B2C ecommerce funding declines by one-third to $1.6 bn in 2026 YTD

Homegrown business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce companies raised $1.6 billion in equity funding across 356 rounds in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), down 33 per cent from $2.4 billion raised across 621 rounds in 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

The data showed that both funding and deal volumes declined, with late-stage and seed-stage funding nearly halving, while early-stage funding remained broadly stable in 2026 YTD compared with 2025.

Total funding reached $1.6 billion in 2026 YTD, with six rounds of $50 million or more contributing $399 million, or around 25 per cent of the total.

FS Life led the large funding rounds with $110 million, followed by Ultrahuman at $65 million, Yulu at $63 million, Snabbit at $56 million, FirstClub at $55 million and Nua at $50 million.

Early-stage funding reached $872 million in 2026 YTD, up 3 per cent from $846 million in 2025.

In contrast, late-stage funding declined 51 per cent to $587 million from $1.2 billion, while seed-stage funding fell 50 per cent to $169 million from $339 million.

Early-stage funding accounted for 54 per cent of total funding in 2026 YTD, with 97 rounds, compared with 125 rounds in 2025.

Bengaluru-based companies raised $686 million in 2026 YTD, accounting for 43 per cent of the $1.6 billion raised during the period.

Funding in the city was led by Ultrahuman, which raised $65 million and $48 million through two Series C rounds, followed by Yulu with $63 million.

Mumbai ranked second with $286 million in funding, driven in part by feminine care and wellness brand Nua, which raised $50 million in a Series C round.

Gurugram ranked third, with $199 million raised during the period.

On the exit front, acquisitions declined to 19 in 2026 YTD, while the number of initial public offerings nearly halved to seven.

L’Oréal’s $434 million acquisition of Innovist was the largest acquisition of the year by deal value.

Purple Style Labs recorded the highest market capitalisation among companies that went public in 2026, at $488 million.

Astrotalk was the only unicorn created in the segment in 2026 YTD.