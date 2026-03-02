Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

Travel companies said they were constantly monitoring the situation in the region, which is a major segment of India’s travel market, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the top two outbound travel markets with 36.6 per cent share of the total 32.7 million outbound travellers in 2025. About 8.6 million people travelled to the UAE and 3.4 million to Saudi Arabia last year, as per Ministry of Tourism data.

“Unfortunately, travel is the first casualty and mass cancellations have happened. Safety in this hour of conflict is the need of the hour. We hope the conflict is settled soon, so that normalcy returns to the world and aviation,” said Anil Kalsi, board member, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

Stocks of Yatra Online , Eastmytrip, Thomas Cook India and Ixigo , among others, fell on the BSE on Monday after the markets opened. Market leader MakeMyTrip is listed on Nasdaq, which was yet to open as of Monday 7 pm India time.

Travel aggregators have beefed up their customer support systems and staff as they work with airlines to provide regular and frequent updates to flyers, including those stuck in regions affected by the attacks.

“This is an evolving situation. We are working closely with our airline partners to ensure travellers receive timely updates in line with the latest advisories and official communications issued by the airlines,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.

With a customer support centre operating round the clock, the company has augmented its capacity by 2.5 times to assist travellers. “In addition to enhanced human support, we are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure swift dissemination of information,” the spokesperson added.

A significant number of travellers booked for near-future travel to or via the West Asian region are opting to defer their travel plans. “We are supporting date changes in accordance with the policies communicated by the respective airlines,” the company added.

“The evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East has triggered temporary flight cancellations and schedule changes by airlines flying through the region, hitting several international routes hard. At Cleartrip, our immediate focus is on supporting our customers. We have activated priority assistance lines and support to help with cancellations, refunds and itinerary changes. We’re partnering closely with airlines to deliver timely updates and every viable alternative. We’ll keep monitoring closely and pivot with official advisories,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said, adding that the company has ramped up capacity across its international call centres to tackle any spikes.

Visa and passport outsourcing firm BLS International on Monday alerted applicants to “temporary adjustments in appointment schedules, processing timelines, or Visa Application Centre operations” due to the unfolding crisis.

While advising applicants to regularly monitor official travel advisories issued by their local authorities, it further pointed out that travel to affected areas should be avoided unless necessary.

“Due to the evolving geopolitical situation and operational disruptions in parts of West Asia, we are witnessing a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs,” said Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).