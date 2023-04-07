UP govt looks to boost exports of handloom, carpets and brassware



Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Moradabad are patently identified with the production and export of handloom, carpets and brassware, respectively. About a dozen UP cities figure in the list of 43 centres of export excellence in India as identified by the Narendra Modi government. These include Moradabad, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Malihabad, Kanpur, Agra, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Mirazpur, Noida, among others. Uttar Pradesh, which is targetting to double merchandise exports to Rs 3 trillion in the near future, is looking to boost exports of handloom, carpets and brassware from the landlocked state.



Meanwhile, a senior UP government official said the notified export oriented areas will have priority access to export promotion corpus under the flagship Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme. “We have increased merchandise exports from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 1.57 trillion over the span of 5-6 years. Now we are targetting to hit the exports volume figure of Rs 3 trillion,” he added. UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ said UP has large potential to emerge as a major export hub in India. “We are committed to developing UP as an export hub and the state government is standing firmly with exporters and entrepreneurs in this regard.”



With the establishment of dry ports and opening of a water route between Varanasi and Haldia, the government has made new vistas of investment, the official noted. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is laying emphasis on exporting traditional products under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme by improving upon the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ matrix.

While UP is targetting to become a $1-trillion economy, it is looking to build upon its strength of expressways and slew of international airport projects. Moreover, the Yogi government has introduced the concept of dry ports through the UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022 to facilitate transportation of export cargo to sea ports. Besides, the state is working on faster implementation of investment projects totalling almost Rs 35 trillion netted at the recent UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023.