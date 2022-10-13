Uttar Pradesh: Global defence firms to attend investment meet in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Yogi 2.0 to showcase MSME bandwidth at UP Global Investor Summit 2023
Central government to begin Budget 2023-24 preparations from October 10
Aviation majors in fray to operate copter taxis in Uttar Pradesh
PLI for IT hardware: Draft proposes raising financial outlay by 2.5 times
What is UP's new Parivar Kalyan Card and how will people be enrolled for it
-
Top military and defence hardware makers from the US, Europe, and Russia will attend the Uttar Pradesh capital summit 2023 on February 10-12 in Lucknow.
The Yogi Adityanath government will showcase its defence manufacturing backyard of UP Defence Corridor at the investment event.
In probable first-time-ever prospect, the world’s leading military hardware makers will compete in a commercial landscape in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
According to UP government officials, defence manufacturers that will take part in the event include US missile firm Northrop Grumman, UK’s missile launch systems and ammunition maker BAE Systems, German rifle company Umarex, Swedish firm SAAB (which makes Carl Gustaf M4 rifles), Russia’s Almaz-Antey (among the top military hardware exporters), France’s Dassault Aviation (manufacturer of Rafale jets), and Israel Weapon Industries.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 22:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU