JUST IN
Rupee sheds 26 paise to dollar as firm US data leads to Fed hike jitters
'Proving identity of re-imported goods essential for claiming exemption'
Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief
Govt not to make public RBI report on reasons for inflation target breach
GST evasion of Rs 23,000 cr by gaming firms being investigated: MoS to LS
India imports 131.92 MT coal worth Rs 2.3 trillion in Apr-Sep this year
Three-day G20 Finance Track led by India kicks off in Bengaluru on Tuesday
India's steel output grows 5% to 10.34 million tonne in Nov, says report
Elephant turns into a cheetah: India is ready to take its rightful place
Those selling products at market rate can't claim charitable status: ITAT
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Retail inflation drops to 11-month low of 5.88%; factory output drops
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh sets a target of Rs 40,000 cr investments in energy sector

The steep proliferation in the state energy demand is attributed to the projected setting up of new industries and manufacturing plants over the next five years

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Investments | energy sector

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Energy
The state is aiming to achieve the trillion-dollar economy tag by 2027.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of Rs 40,000 crore investments in the energy sector to meet an estimated peak demand of 53,000 megawatt (Mw) by 2028. The bulk of these investments will be by private sector companies, officials have said.

The state’s peak energy demand stands at 26,000 Mw now. The steep proliferation in the state energy demand is attributed to the projected setting up of new industries and manufacturing plants over the next five years.

“Due to an increase in electricity consumption, energy sector majors will make big-ticket investments in the sector, thus will play an important role in making the state a trillion-dollar economy,” a senior state official said.

The state is aiming to achieve the trillion-dollar economy tag by 2027.

To spur fresh investments in the energy landscape, the government is offering a number of incentives, such as stamp duty waiver and capital interest subsidies. Officials said a bunch of big companies had already evinced interest in partnering with the state.

In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stressed that power would be crucial to the state becoming a trillion-dollar economy, since greenfield and brownfield projects would require huge quantities of energy, which would be met through different sources, including thermal and solar.

By 2028, the state’s total power consumption will be 277,000 million units (MU), of which 98,000 MU will be used for industrial purposes.

“The state’s electricity demand is expected to increase at an annual rate of 16 per cent. This would push the peak hour energy demand from 26,000 Mw to 53,000 Mw by 2028,” he underlined.

At the same time, the rate of electricity consumption is predicted to be 23 per cent in the commercial and industrial spaces, and 14 per cent in the residential vertical. As such, the industrial consumption in 2028 is estimated at 98,000 MU.

Meanwhile, the western region of UP is expected to witness much higher levels of industrial electricity use compared to other parts of the state. The western region is predicted to consume the highest 62 per cent of energy because of a greater concentration of industries and commercial establishments.

Besides, the state is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar energy generation in the next five years to supplement the thermal power generation and consumption.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.