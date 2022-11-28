JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh govt asks commercial banks to step up credit flow
Power Min launches schemes to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for 5 yrs
PowerMin invites bids to supply 4.5 Gw electricity during coming summer
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%
Tech to detect pesky calls underway; joint action on financial frauds: TRAI
Sebi revises framework for approving changes in control of stock brokers
Stay on fiscal glide path, boost capex in Budget: Economists to FM
Passenger vehicle makers to invest Rs 65,000 crore by FY25: Report
Govt's paddy procurement up 9% at 306 lakh tonnes so far this year
Festivals boost credit card spends to record high of Rs 1.29 trillion
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Power Min launches schemes to procure 4,500 MW electricity supply for 5 yrs
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh govt asks commercial banks to step up credit flow

The UP government has said unless the credit flow is equitable across the different regions, the goal of a $1-trillion economy would remain elusive

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Indian Banks | Credit funds

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

retail loans, lending, banks, cash, banking
Commercial banks have been asked to hike the CD ratio in the three regions from 40 per cent to 60 per cent in the next four months

Aiming to become a $1-trillion economy by 2027, Uttar Pradesh has asked commercial banks to boost the flow of credit in laggard districts of the state.

While the state’s aggregate credit-deposit (CD) ratio is about 52 per cent, the average CD ratio stands at 40 per cent in comparatively backward regions of Purvanchal (eastern UP), Madhyanchal (central UP), and Bundelkhand.

The UP government has said unless the credit flow is equitable across the different regions, the goal of a $1-trillion economy would remain elusive.

Commercial banks have been asked to hike the CD ratio in the three regions from 40 per cent to 60 per cent in the next four months.

“Apart from increasing the CD ratio, there is a need to focus on the aspirational districts, blocks and towns, while spurring insurance schemes such as crop insurance in the laggard districts,” UP Chief Secretary D S Mishra said while addressing banks. He advised organising loan “melas” in the state.

He said the UP government had prepared short- and long-term action plans for the composite development of the state.

“In this regard, the role of banks would be crucial. Concurrent with the pace of development, big industries would be attracted to UP and job opportunities would be created,” he underlined at the recent State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting here.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked banks to take steps to increase the state CD ratio.

There has been a 9 per cent increase in bank deposits from Rs 13.13 trillion in the quarter ended September 2021 to Rs 14.31 trillion in September 2022.

Similarly, the credit flow jumped from Rs 6.67 trillion to Rs 7.51 trillion in the corresponding period, a surge of 12.6 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.