close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Realty, auto firms expect demand to remain intact after RBI holds rate

Central bank outlook reflects 'sense of optimism' about business and demand growth, says one CEO

BS Reporters
rbi, reserve bank of india

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Thursday it is holding its key repo rate steady, real estate and automobile companies expect demand to remain stable as consumers' financial burden will not increase.
The chief executive officers (CEO) of other sectors said the RBI’s decision shows that inflation has peaked out and will help corporates to raise funds. Rajiv Agarwal, operating partner (infrastructure), Essar and managing director, Essar Ports, said the market anticipated the RBI’s decision which reflects that inflation has peaked.

"This gives hope especially for the infrastructure industry. With improved confidence and industry sentiments, there is a sense of optimism towards business outlook and demand growth. The GDP growth rate and the Indian Rupee has been resilient and shown stability, thus tiding through the global storm with confidence and endurance. The commitment of the RBI to constantly monitor the inflation dynamics without affecting the growth rate is reassuring for the industry," he said.
CEOs of real estate sectors heave a sigh of relief. Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said the RBI’s decision will provide stability in the home loan category and keep the EMIs unchanged. "It will maintain the buying sentiment in the real estate sector and may lead to an upsurge in the mid-segment housing category. We also expect the demand for luxury and premium housing to remain unaffected. Despite the positive impact of this decision, the RBI governor has signaled that this move may only provide temporary relief and may be necessary to combat the inflationary growth in the country," he said.

"However, we hope that interest rates will remain in single digits, which would be favourable for the real estate sector in India. Overall, this decision is likely to stabilise the real estate sector in the short term,” said Gopalkrishnan.
Vimal Nadar, head of research at Colliers India, said the RBI’s decision is an encouraging sign. "While challenges in geopolitics and the resultant downside risks to growth prevail, the next few months will be critical and will define the course for 2023. It is a positive sign that the headline inflation is moderating, however it continues to remain above RBI’s target and thus remains a monitorable," he said.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

82% of Indian gamers want mythology theme; women play more than men: Study

Power generation grows at fastest pace in 33 years, fuelled by coal

MCL beats Chhattisgarh-based SECL in coal production for second year

Govt nods for 34 electronic components production proposals of Rs 11,187-cr

Gas sector confident of smooth transition as it awaits new pricing rules

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Real Estate | automobile industry

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon