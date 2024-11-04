Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / US firm Alkomex expands R&D ops in India; ropes in expert Sanjay Agrawal

US firm Alkomex expands R&D ops in India; ropes in expert Sanjay Agrawal

Agrawal will be based in Ahmedabad and will spearhead the US firm's research and strategic initiatives, it said, adding that he will guide the company's R&D efforts and integrate Indian research

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Nutraceuticals are foods, ingredients, or dietary supplements that may have health or medical benefits. (Representative Picture)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global pharma company Alkomex GBN looks to expand its research and development footprint in India and has roped in nutraceuticals expert Sanjay Agrawal to spearhead its strategic initiatives in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Alkomex GBN has formed a partnership with Dr Sanjay Agrawal, a renowned Indian expert in health management and nutraceuticals, and has appointed him as the Scientific Advisor for Alkomex GBN, the statement said.

"His leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to expand our footprint in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors," Alkomex CEO Alex Meneses Vega said.

Agrawal will be based in Ahmedabad and will spearhead the US firm's research and strategic initiatives, it said, adding that he will guide the company's R&D efforts and integrate Indian research into Alkomex's global operations.

 

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Alkomex GBN's capabilities in developing scientifically-backed nutraceuticals and functional food products designed to enhance global health and wellness, the company said.

Nutraceuticals are foods, ingredients, or dietary supplements that may have health or medical benefits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)

Retail giant Amazon adds Grubhub food delivery to its website, app in US

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart to fire hundreds of corporate staff, relocate others

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Indian Railways to launch 'Super-App' for all train services with IRCTC

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congress will snatch tribals reservation, give it to its vote bank: PM Modi

Imran khan

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi breaks down during court proceedings

Topics : US firms India's R&D spending pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon