Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / US tariff on Indian apparel could be death knell for small firms: AEPC

US tariff on Indian apparel could be death knell for small firms: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said the announcement is a huge setback to the labour-intensive export industry

exporters, trade, tariff

The US is a key market for Indian ready-made garment exports.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seeking immediate fiscal support of the government, apparel exporters body AEPC on Thursday said the doubling of tariffs to 50 per cent by the Trump administration on Indian goods will sound the death knell for micro and medium enterprises, particularly those heavily dependent on the American market.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said the announcement is a huge setback to the labour-intensive export industry.

"There is no way the industry can absorb this. I am sure the government also realises that this unreasonable increase in tariff will sound the death knell for the micro and medium apparel industry, especially those who majorly sell to the US market, unless the government steps in with direct fiscal support to the industry," he said.

 

The US is a key market for Indian ready-made garment exports. America accounts for 33 per cent of India's total garment exports in 2024.

In 2024-25, India's exports to the US from this sector include apparel-knitted (USD 2.7 billion), apparel-woven (2.7 billion), and textiles, made ups (USD 3 billion).

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Sensex, Nifty fall as Trump hikes tariffs, FIIs sell; what should you do?

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressurepremium

cars, toyota

Toyota slashes FY26 forecast, warns of $9.5 bn hit from US tariffs

tariffs

Tariff Impact: Emkay says buy the dip, stick to discretionary, industrials

PM Modi

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

"India's presence in the US garment import market has grown, with its share increasing from 4.5 per cent in 2020 to 5.8 per cent in 2024 and ranks fourth among the top RMG exporters to the United States," Sekhri said.

On August 6, Washington announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total to 50 per cent from August 27.

The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing price index of 13 cities rises 8 points annually in March: Report

Shipping

Scrapping of US-sanctioned tanker in India shows dark fleet pain

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Govt may fine carmakers missing fuel efficiency targets under new rules

Britannia Industries

Britannia readies 'war chest' to take on regional rivals in key states

Mobile phone, smartphone

Gen Z in India less attentive to digital ads than millennials: Reportpremium

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff Apparel export

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon