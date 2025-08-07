Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Scrapping of US-sanctioned tanker in India shows dark fleet pain

Scrapping of US-sanctioned tanker in India shows dark fleet pain

Contract II, a decades-old tanker linked to Iran sanctions, was sold at a discount and dismantled in Alang, India, amid tighter enforcement and rising risks for ageing dark fleet vessels

Shipping

Representative Image: As with most such deals, the tanker was sold at a discount relative to the market, based on the rate for scrap steel in India. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Weilun Soon
 
The sale of a US-sanctioned tanker being pulled apart in India includes extended payment terms and measures to shield the identity of the owner, unusual clauses that point to growing pressure on older dark fleet vessels as sanctions enforcement tightens.
 
Contract II — built almost three decades ago and sanctioned in 2019 under the name Jasmine for its involvement in the Iranian oil trade — beached in late June at Alang, a ship-breaking center in western India that has become a hot spot for dark-fleet vessels. More such ships have turned up at the hub over the past months, as penalties make it harder to keep old tankers in the illicit oil trade.
   
An eight-page sale document seen by Bloomberg, a rare glimpse at the financial terms around a sanctioned ship’s demolition, includes details of a 180-day period for payment, far longer than what people familiar with the ship-scrapping business described as the industry standard of a few days or weeks. The buyer, listed as Shantamani Enterprise LLP in the contract dated May 20, can wire-transfer partial payments, interest free, over the period of almost six months.
 
“No seller would accept to wait for his money so long after delivery,” said Andrew Wilson, head of research at BRS Shipbrokers, who reviewed parts of the contract. “This indicates that the seller needs to get rid of this ship rapidly.”

Also Read

shipping, coal

Soon, mega shipbuilding component unit may come up in Thoothukudipremium

maritime trade, supply chain, global shipping, Trump tariffs, Donald Trump, Logistics industry, Supply chain, Shipping industry

Trump tariff impact: Logistics players to realign supply chain networkpremium

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Nayara

Indian shipowners urge Nayara to end vessel charters after EU sanctions

shipping, trade, shipping industry

Exim matters: No substantial changes in new law on bills of ladingpremium

 
Bimco, a global shipping organization that creates standard contracts, said a buyer would usually make a deposit and then pay what’s left of the purchase price no later than three banking days after delivery has been decided.
 
Two calls to Shantamani went unanswered and the company didn’t respond to an email with a list of questions about the purchase.
 
The US and European Union have repeatedly added more ships to their sanction lists for supporting Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports. A year ago, there were 191 sanctioned tankers, while the tally is now at 886, or 78% of the dark fleet, according to BRS. Older sanctioned tankers, with no chance of taking on mainstream trades, now either have to compete with younger ships in the blacklisted flotilla, or else head for the breakers.
 
Selling at a Discount 
The document lists Thousand Miles Shipmanagement Corp. as the seller of the vessel — a company with a registered address in the Seychelles that’s linked to other US-sanctioned entities, but has no online presence or contact details.
 
Brokers that deal with ship scrapping will sometimes set up a special-purpose vehicle to handle the final delivery of vessels sent for demolition, but the use of shell companies to shield owners is also common with dark-fleet tankers. Industry participants questioned by Bloomberg did not have any knowledge of Thousand Miles.
 
Bank account details are almost always listed in the document too, according to industry sources. However, that information is absent from the Contract II document, which lists the payment price at 14.04 million United Arab Emirates dirhams ($3.82 million).
 
UAE dirhams are not commonly used as currency for such deals, far more frequently settled in US dollars, they added. They asked not to be named as the matter is sensitive
 
The payment terms and use of a shell company are measures intended to make it harder for the transaction to be traced back, while sweetening the deal enough for would-be buyers to take the risk, according to Charlie Brown, a senior adviser at United Against Nuclear Iran. It fits a trend in the trade of blacklisted ships, said Brown, who focuses on maritime sanctions enforcement at the advocacy group.
 
As with most such deals, the tanker was sold at a discount relative to the market, based on the rate for scrap steel in India at the time the document was drafted. That could make sense for both seller and buyer, with Thousand Miles likely keen to get rid of blacklisted tonnage, and the scrapyard seeking to keep margins healthy and stay ahead of the competition at a time when the sector is battling a downturn.
 
The process of pulling apart Contract II started this week, according to the people familiar with the industry. Demolition typically begins around a month after a ship has beached to allow for fuel removal and official authorization for scrapping.

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Govt may fine carmakers missing fuel efficiency targets under new rules

Britannia Industries

Britannia readies 'war chest' to take on regional rivals in key states

Mobile phone, smartphone

Gen Z in India less attentive to digital ads than millennials: Reportpremium

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

IBBI calls for CoC to discuss, record section 29A eligibility under IBC

real estate, realty firms

Stable rate will nudge people to buy homes: Real estate industry execs

Topics : Shipping industry shipping ports Oil tankers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon