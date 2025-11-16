Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exports

US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exports

US tariff exemptions on select farm goods offer India narrow export boost, but gains will stay limited unless India expands scale, strengthens cold-chain capacity and diversifies agricultural exports

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A White House order that came into effect on November 13 has carved out a long list of agricultural items from the United States’ reciprocal tariff regime introduced in April. Coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, tomatoes, oranges, beef and select fertilisers will now revert to standard non-discriminatory duties from 13 November — largely because the US does not produce these items in meaningful quantities.  The exemption list is substantial, but India’s current presence in these categories is small. Against America’s $50.6 billion import basket for the identified products, India supplies only $548 million — almost entirely
