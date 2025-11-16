US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exports

A White House order that came into effect on November 13 has carved out a long list of agricultural items from the United States’ reciprocal tariff regime introduced in April. Coffee, tea, tropical fruits, fruit juices, cocoa, spices, bananas, tomatoes, oranges, beef and select fertilisers will now revert to standard non-discriminatory duties from 13 November — largely because the US does not produce these items in meaningful quantities. The exemption list is substantial, but India’s current presence in these categories is small. Against America’s $50.6 billion import basket for the identified products, India supplies only $548 million — almost entirely