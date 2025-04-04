US tariffs: Lenders mull revision in credit guarantees scheme for SMEs

With micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) being more vulnerable to trade tariff shocks, lenders are toying with the idea of suggesting revisions in terms for credit guarantee cover as part of the support package. The SMEs may have a relative advantage in sectors compared to competing countries like China, which face higher reciprocal tariffs. They would need incentives, bankers said.

A senior State Bank of India executive said, “The situation is evolving. We are keeping track of unfolding developments.” Some of the industries that may be impacted include textiles, auto parts and components, and gems and jewellery. SMEs in