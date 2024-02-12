Sensex (    %)
                        
India sees 28% fall in vegetable oil imports to 1.2 mn tonnes in Jan: SEA

India is a leading vegetable oil buyer in the world

Crude palm oil

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean, from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

The country's vegetable oil imports declined by 28 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes in January from a year-ago period, industry body SEA said on Monday.
Vegetable oil imports stood at 1.661 million tonnes in January 2023.
India is a leading vegetable oil buyer in the world.
In the first quarter (November-January) of the current oil year, total imports dropped 23 per cent to 3.67 million tonnes as against 4.773 million tonnes in the same quarter of previous year.
According to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), about 782,983 tonnes of palm oil and 408,938 tonnes of soft oil were imported in January this year out of total vegetables oils.
As on February 1, total edible oils stock stood at 2.649 million tonnes, down 7.64 per cent from that of the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
SEA said prices of edible oils, which are currently low, may go up this year on lower production, global economic issues and supply constraints.
The availability of palm oil for edible oil requirements has come down as the two main producers, Malaysia and Indonesia, are diverting it for the production of bio-diesel. This could result in an increase in prices this year, it said.
Global palm oil output was seasonally low in January-March 2024, leading to a reduction of stocks both in producing as well as importing countries, it added.
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean, from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vegetable oil vegetable oil import edible oils Indonesia

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

