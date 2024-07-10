Louis Dreyfus relaunches edible oil brand 'Vibhor' for North India market

The company's Kandla facility has an annual edible oil processing capacity of 350,000 tonnes, currently operating at 70-80 per cent capacity.

Global agricultural merchant Louis Dreyfus Company on Wednesday announced the relaunch of its edible oil brand 'Vibhor' in North India's business-to-consumer segment.

With this, the company aims to capitalise on India's growing edible oil market.

The refreshed product line includes soybean, palmolein, cotton seed, and mustard oils, as well as premium vanaspati, all enriched with vitamins A and D, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) Country CEO for India Sumeet Mittal said at a press conference.

"This re-launch supports our strategy to move further downstream in the value chain and diversify our offering with value-added products," Mittal said.

LDC, which has been operating in India since 1997, will initially focus on expanding its distribution network in North Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, citing logistics convenience from its Kandla processing unit in Gujarat.

The company's Kandla facility has an annual edible oil processing capacity of 350,000 tonnes, currently operating at 70-80 per cent capacity. LDC imports and processes edible oils at this unit, supplying to both B2B and B2C segments.

The edible oils will be available in packaging sizes ranging from 500 grams to 15 kilograms, Mittal told PTI.

The company launched its edible oil brand in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment in 2010, with a packaging update in 2019.

LDC Head of South and Southeast Asia Rubens Marques, and Head of Downstream Marketing for India Vikas Agarwal were also present at the press conference.

The company is into coffee, cotton, sugar, and grains & oilseeds businesses in the country. It also has a presence in over 100 countries across size geographical regions.