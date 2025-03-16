Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava breaks records, sets cash registers ringing

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has been attracting people to theatres and leading the country’s gross domestic box office collection this year. The cumulative box office collection for the January-February period rose by 39 per cent to ₹2,264 crore compared to the same period last year, according to Ormax Media's report.

The film starring Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj contributed 53 per cent to February’s domestic box office collection of ₹1,245 crore. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, minting ₹657 crore and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, said the