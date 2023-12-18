Villas, independent houses preferred choice for luxury real estate buyers

Indian luxury real estate buyers are increasingly showing a preference for more spacious and horizontal structures such as villas and independent houses over high-rise apartments, in search of a better lifestyle and an innate desire to be rooted in an owned plot of land.

Villas are a type of independent house located within a gated housing society. Though apartments are still the popular choice, villas as a property type are witnessing strong traction driven by higher aspirations and the need for more space. Villas are mostly constructed in niche and exclusive areas, as buyers demand privacy alongside world-class amenities centred on wellness, leisure, and comfort. They are generally modern in architecture, double-storied, and offer the latest luxury lifestyle amenities.

Real estate consultancy Anarock points out that of the 328,400 units launched across the top seven cities in the first nine months of 2023, villas comprised approximately 8,610 units. But it is seeing a gradual uptick from 8,420 villa units in 2022 out of 357,640 units launched.

Several developers are offering these options across cities for discerning buyers. Interestingly, more than in the top 7 cities – Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata - villas are quite popular among buyers in tier-2 and -3 cities. Within the top seven cities, the southern cities have a higher demand for villas because buyers prefer to own land.

“Out of the total villas launched in the nine months of 2023, nearly 73 per cent or approximately 6,240 units were in Bengaluru and Hyderabad together. Interestingly, Kolkata saw the third highest supply of villas in the nine months of 2023 (approximately 960 units). As expected, MMR had the least new supply (merely 16 units) of villas in the period,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group.

Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group, one of the leading players that caters to villas, said the surge in demand for independent villas is an outcome of key factors like enhanced privacy, altered lifestyle, increased income levels, affinity towards gated communities, and a desire for spacious luxury. In addition, investing in a villa at a prime location is a financially prudent decision that provides appreciation and stability in the long run.

“The adaptation to hybrid living has prompted affluent homebuyers and investors to invest in villa homes. Independent villas are characterised by spacious layouts, private outdoor spaces, green living, multi-utility space, and exclusive amenities. Sales are gradually picking up in this segment at nearly 3-5 per cent,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani Group. “Villas are often purchased as second homes or investment properties by professionals, business owners, and retirees seeking spacious and luxurious living environments.”

According to Delhi-based realtor Anant Raj Ltd, the desire for standalone houses or villas has experienced notable growth in recent years, particularly within gated residential projects that provide a range of amenities.

“We are currently developing an extensive township of over 200 acres that incorporates both high-rise and low-rise residential buildings, complemented by independent villas and plots. Approximately 65 per cent of our overall offerings are dedicated to independent villas and plots, aligning seamlessly with the prevailing market demand,” said Aman Sarin, director and CEO, Anant Raj Ltd.

Bengaluru-based Concorde Group, where villas contribute to 50 per cent of its overall sales, has seen a 30 per cent increase in villa sales compared to before the pandemic. “More people are choosing to buy land for villas rather than apartments, with a 1:2 ratio. Many are interested in villa plots, where buyers can customise and build their own homes…The trend is more noticeable in suburbs than in urban areas where you get more land for the same cost, and the connectivity to city centres through satellite towns makes essential amenities more accessible,” said Anil RG, managing director, Concorde.

Real estate services provider CBRE said that with more people looking for apartment upgrades, developers are innovating to offer varied options for villas, making villas more compact at compelling prices. “We have seen the demand in this segment, which is supported by quality supply by leading developers undertaking projects across configurations such as independent floors, villas, and condominiums,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

However, urban infrastructure experts believe the focus of stakeholders should be to build structures that make the city environment-friendly. “Villas are an aspiration because we don’t get access to green within cities. But what if cities were filled with attractive green public spaces! Better ventilation and healthier life is possible with dense development also. It’s more to do with how we frame development regulations,” said Shreya Gadepalli, founder and managing Trustee, Urban Works Institute, an independent think tank that aims to make cities more liveable.