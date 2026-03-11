West Asia crisis forces leaner menus at India's peak wedding season

When Business Standard spoke to Sriram Kalyanasundaram, founder of leading Chennai-based wedding planner Pranaya Weddings, he had a few wedding functions lined up for the third week of March. However, from being planned as a gala affair initially, it has transformed into low-key functions with a reduced menu, and even a dip in the number of invitees in some cases — thanks to the looming liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crisis

"For the last four days we have been facing challenges. We have changed the menu for all weddings planned for next week. Live counters are being cut, as we will not be able to have a gas stove. We are avoiding menus that need additional cooking. The critical part is we have to serve the customers as the wedding is scheduled," Kalyanasundaram said. In fact, his team is shifting to traditional wood-based cooking for several items. Adding to his words, sources said the prices of commercial cylinders in the Chennai market were seen as high as ₹4,500 per cylinder on Wednesday versus around ₹1,500 before the crisis.

To those who think this may well be a crisis that affects only a few people, numbers shared by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) indicate that around 4 million marriages normally happen during the April to May summer season in India, which itself is a ₹60,000-crore market. Overall, the three wedding seasons (January–March, April to May and November–December) are a ₹1.8 trillion market in India and boost consumption in the economy. "The war may be having some impact on the food and bring some austerity on that side. It is unlikely to have an impact on other aspects," opined Balkrishna Bhartia, president, CAIT.

A month before India’s wedding catering industry enters its peak season in April–May, the LPG crisis has left it unsure about planned commitments. Unlike day-to-day service, caterers work on long-term commitments, less flexible menus, and huge gatherings. “We have 10–15 orders for March–April and have stock for four to five, that too depending on the number of guests, which may fluctuate the gas usage," said the manager at Kolkata-based Sweet-N-Sour Catering Services. “We cannot bring changes to the menu without discussing it with the client, but we have already given a heads-up to those whose events are planned for March-end,” he added.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, a leading textile industrialist and owner of renowned Nalli Sarees, indicates that the wedding market is already seeing some impact, with several people cutting down on the number of invitees. "Sarees and other key items are part of tradition too, and we may not see any immediate impact," Chetti added.

Matrimony.com, which facilitates over 1,500 marriages a day through its platform, said it is not seeing any immediate impact of the war on the matchmaking industry. "Some marriages are getting impacted as the bride or groom is unable to come because of a lack of flights from West Asia. Otherwise, there is no impact as of now," said Matrimony.com Founder Murugavel Janakiraman.

“As far as events or weddings are concerned, we will get clarity in a day or two. Guests are definitely anxious and are calling the hotels. Hotels are discussing alternative menus which limit gas usage. As much as we avoid doing it, cancellations and postponements are under consideration but will be confirmed in a few days,” said Pradeep Shetty, vice-president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India.

Some caterers highlight that even though smaller events like retirement parties are being postponed by 15–20 days, date-specific events have to be pulled off, even if it means paying extra to procure cylinders. “We are paying double the price for the cylinders. At this point, we can only ask customers to pay us extra because we cannot deny the service at the last moment,” said Imran Khan from Delhi-based Haji Catering Service. Another caterer, Chef By Choice, says that their agency is asking ₹3,500 per cylinder.

“The rates always hovered around ₹1,800–1,900,” he added. A worker at Jaipur’s Rajshri Caters and Events noted that they have an event today and then on March 25.

“For these two events, I have the cylinder in stock but no further supply,” he said, adding that he has not stopped taking orders in the hope that the situation will improve in 10–12 days.