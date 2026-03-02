West Asia crisis: Piled-up cargo, frozen orders hit textile industry

The region is the third-largest export market for the Indian knitwear industry, contributing 11 per cent, or ₹6,980 crore, out of total exports of ₹65,179 crore in FY25. Out of the total West Asia exposure, over 8 per cent, or ₹5,403 crore, was to the United Arab Emirates last fiscal.

“The ongoing crisis in West Asia has affected the textile industry as vessels are standing outside the ports. Customers have instructed us not to ship,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president of the Buying Agents Association and managing director of SNQS Internationals.

“For knitwear hub Tiruppur, after the United States, the UAE is the second-biggest market. This is because we use it as a destination hub for Africa, Russia and several other regions. All these orders are stuck now,” said Viswanathan. For Tiruppur, most orders to the region go from Cochin Port. The major customers for Tiruppur from the region are reportedly Apparel Group, Landmark and Alshaya Group. This comes as a shock to Tiruppur, which was already reeling under stress due to a ₹15,000-crore loss so far this year owing to the higher US tariff.

Take the case of Dubai. It is not just a buyer but a redistribution hub connecting Indian textiles to more than 40 regional markets. That makes stability in the Gulf central to order-flow continuity. The immediate risk, according to experts, is not a sudden export halt but margin compression.

“Textile exporters operate on tight pricing structures. If maritime risk through the Strait of Hormuz increases insurance premiums or freight volatility, even small cost shifts can erode competitiveness. Unlike heavy industry, textiles cannot easily absorb logistics spikes. There is also demand sensitivity. Apparel is discretionary. If geopolitical tension sustains higher energy prices and economic uncertainty in Gulf markets, order cycles may slow and payment timelines may extend,” said Jitendra Srivastava, chief executive officer, Triton Logistics and Maritime.

“The real variable is duration. Short disruptions create temporary freight volatility. Prolonged instability alters buyer behaviour and inventory planning. For export clusters like Surat, the Middle East is not an optional market. It is embedded in the distribution model. Stability in the region directly influences textile cash flow, margins and order visibility,” he added.