Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

In November 2023, the highest ever monthly ticket checking revenue of Rs 21.20 cr in the financial year 2023-24, was recovered through the detection of 2.94 Lakh ticketless and irregular passengers

Indian Railways

WR realized fines amounting to Rs. 5.68 Crore through the detection of over 94 thousand cases over the Mumbai Suburban section. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
The Western Railway has collected Rs 115.71 crore during various ticket-checking drives conducted from April to November 2023, according to the official statement.
In an official statement, an increase of about 68 per cent in terms of fines generated from intensive checking in AC local trains was witnessed during the said period.
"To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 44000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized during the period April to November 2023 and Rs 146.43 lakhs collected in fines, which is about 68 per cent higher than the same period of last year," a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said.
During the month of November 2023, the highest ever monthly ticket checking revenue of Rs 21.20 cr in the financial year 2023-24, was recovered through the detection of 2.94 Lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.
Also, in the month of November, WR realized fines amounting to Rs. 5.68 Crore through the detection of over 94 thousand cases over the Mumbai Suburban section, it said.
In the financial year 2022-2023, Western Railways collected an amount of Rs 170.35 crore as fines during several ticket-checking drives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railway Indian Railways Railway Ministry

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

