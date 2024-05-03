Why ads meant to cash in on a potentially viral moment require a long look

Soon after the Uttar Pradesh state board declared its Class X results last month, the 15-year-old girl who scored 98.5 per cent marks started trending — unfortunately, more for her physical appearance than her academic achievement.

As internet trolls attacked her for her facial hair, a full-page advertisement by Gurugram-headquartered Bombay Shaving Company appeared on the front pages of some newspapers addressing her. “Dear xyz (name withheld), they are trolling your hair today, they’ll applaud your A.I.R. [all-India rank] tomorrow,” the ad read, in large font. A message, in much smaller font, on the right-hand corner, added, “We hope you never