Zooom Airlines resumes services with inaugural Delhi-Ayodhya flight

After a hiatus in 2020, Zooom Airlines on Thursday resumed its operations with an inaugural flight connecting Delhi to Ayodhya, the domestic airline said

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

After a hiatus in 2020, Zooom Airlines on Thursday resumed its operations with an inaugural flight connecting Delhi to Ayodhya, the domestic airline said.
The airline's Director and CEO Atul Gambir said that the flight connecting the temple town of Uttar Pradesh with the national capital would operate three days a week in the initial month.
"Delhi-Ayodhya flight to operate three days a week--Monday, Wednesday, and Friday-- for the first month then it will operate five days a week," he said.
"We currently have only one flight operating on this route. With this, devotees (coming to Ayodhya) can also return on the same day. Vegetarian food is also being provided in this 50-seater flight," Gambhir added.
The Gurugram-based airline, which commenced flights in 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, had ceased operations in 2020.
In September last year, aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services. Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines. Now, Zexus is operating as Zooom.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

