Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Assam Cabinet approves new bill for development of tourism sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur

The Rang Ghar Photos: Geetanjali Krishna

The Rang Ghar | Photos: Geetanjali Krishna | Representative Image

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assam Tourism Development and Registration Bill 2024 to regulate the tourism sector.
Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the bill will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This bill will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth through the development of tourism," Baruah said on Wednesday.
"We could not regulate tourism in the state because we did not have an act. In the upcoming Vidhan Sabha budget session, this act will be implemented," he added.
The cabinet also approved the Mising Autonomous Council Amendment Bill 2024, where the elected members will be increased from 36 to 40 and the nominated members will be increased from 4 to 5, he added.
"The state cabinet also approved the administrative approval of Rs 376.11 crore for the construction of a new flyover in Guwahati and the Assam Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the new flyover Thursday morning," Baruah said on Wednesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM

Bhutan King begins 3-day visit to Assam, offers prayer at Kamakhya Temple

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,000 cr for 1,000 km economic corridor project

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Gujarat Assembly session: Budget for FY25 to be presented on Feb 2

Budget LIVE: FM set to present Modi govt's last Budget before LS polls

Cong to raise issues of unemployment, inflation, Manipur in Budget Session

Govt likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Topics : Indian tourism tourism in india Assam Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon