April Fool's Day 2024: History, significance and all you need to know

Today is the 1st of April, and the day is popularly known as April Fool's Day across the world. Though it is an unofficial holiday, you may not get an off from work on this day but you can utilise this opportunity to make the environment light-hearted with your jokes and hoaxes. This event is celebrated across the world with much enthusiasm due to its popularity in culture, media and the internet.

This is a very interesting day for children who celebrate it with their friends and do pranks with them. This is a special day for pranksters who wait all year to try out new prank ideas to leave near and dear ones in a shocking situation and see their reaction.

April Fool's Day 2024 History

April Fool's Day is celebrated every year on April 1 across the world and many people have shared the theories associated with this day that goes back to 16th century France.

France changed their calendar from Julian to Gregorian in 1582 as decided by the Council of Trent in 1563.

Before this, the New Year was celebrated between March end and April to mark the time of the spring equinox. However, later the world adopted a new calendar and since then the New Year moved to January.

However, some people continued to celebrate their new year on March or April 1, which became the butt of jokes and hoaxes among the people who adopted the new calendar. Those people became the subject of pranks and were called April Fools.

April Fools' Day originated in the ancient Roman festival like Hilaraia which was celebrated in March or Holi in India, which usually falls at the same time.

April Fools' Day significance

April Fool's Day is dedicated to jokes, pranks and laughter. It is a much-needed break from the monotony of routine life and makes some fun with friends and loved ones. In this digital era, online platforms have enhanced the significance of this day and play a key role in spreading jokes and hoaxes.

On this day, people are engaged in their harmless jokes and pranks. However, it is worth noting that not everyone likes to be the target of their jokes.

Why do people celebrate April Fool's Day?

This day allows for doing some harmless pranks, making laughter and not causing harm. The rise of social media enhanced the reach of April Fool's day in the last few years.