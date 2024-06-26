How to detect brain tumours in your children? Here are the 8 warning signs

An abnormal growth of cells that can develop in the brain or near it is called a tumour. The tumours can be present in nearby areas such as the pituitary gland, nerves, the pineal gland, and the brain’s protective membranes or originate within the brain tissue itself.

Brain tumour in children is a very serious disease and timely treatment can be life-saving. However, it is essential to spot the symptoms in children without any delays and initiate prompt intervention. Parents need to be very proactive when it comes to children's health. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Timely diagnosis is very important to help children to improve their quality of life. Parents should pay attention to these signs and symptoms so that people would be able to seek further medical attention and save the lives of their children.

What is Brain Tumour?

A brain tumour is the growth of cells in the brain or near it. Brain tumours can happen in the brain tissues or near locations like the pituitary gland, the pineal gland, and the membranes that cover the surface of the brain.

There are some warning signs in children that one can notice and take early action to protect children from any serious issues.

Headache

Headache is a very common sign to notice among children who suffer from brain tumours. A lot of children observe headaches, but only a few have brain tumours. One red flag to watch out for is a headache that gets worse in the morning. This could happen because the pressure on the brain increases when you're lying down, and a tumour can make that worse.

Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are common signs of the flu or flu-like illnesses. In some rare cases, a brain tumour can cause increased pressure inside the brain resulting in these symptoms. If this is accompanied by a headache, ask your paediatrician for an expert medical opinion.

Sleepiness

If your child is lethargic or sleeping more than required for no apparent reason, you should call your doctor for guidance or further evaluation may also be required. Sleepy children are not usually a cause of concern, but one should be extra cautious.

Speech, Hearing or Vision change

A child suffering from a brain tumour can report problems in hearing, vision and speech depending on its location. However, these problems can arise even without a brain tumour. It is advisable to seek evaluation from a medical professional.

Personality Change

When kids are growing up, personality changes can also be observed which is very common, but in a few circumstances, these changes might be due to a brain tumour impacting the cerebral cortex. If a child has abrupt or severe mood swings or alterations in personality it is advisable to inform the doctor about it.

Balance Problems

If a tumour sits close to the brain stem, it can cause balance problems. Tumbles and falls are a regular part of life for most toddlers. Severe or worsening balance problems in young children warrant a call to your doctor. If your children suddenly struggle to maintain balance, you should call a doctor to know the reason.

Seizures

If a brain tumour takes place on the surface of the brain, it can cause seizures. Many actions can trigger a seizure which include laughing as well. Parents should see a doctor if children experience seizures which can cause a tumour or something else and hence seizures must always be evaluated.

Increased Head Size

When babies are young, their skull bones haven't fused yet as these bones are still malleable. A brain tumour could cause their head to grow in abnormal ways. If there is a bulge on one side of the head or any severe change in the shape of your baby's head, consult your doctor.