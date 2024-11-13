Business Standard
Home / Lifestyle / Children's Day 2024: Unique ways to make 14 Nov special for your kids

Children's Day 2024: Unique ways to make 14 Nov special for your kids

Children's Day, observed annually on November 14, honours the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. So on this special day, make your child happy

Children’s Day special 2024

Children’s Day special 2024. Photo: Unsplash

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Children's Day, observed annually on November 14, honours the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru, had a deep affection for children and enjoyed spending his time with them. To honour children and their innocence, special events are planned at schools, colleges, and other institutions on Children's Day.
This day is also celebrated in homes by parents with their children with love and affection. So, let's hear out some of the entertaining ideas for spending the day with your children as we get ready to celebrate Children's Day this year. 

Children’s day special 2024: Top 5 ideas to celebrate with your children

Children are showered with affection, presents, and pampering in observance of this day. Every school in the nation hosts unique activities and celebrations for the kids, who are also given presents that include cards, books, and food. They also hold competitions for dancing, music, essays, speeches, debates, games, and art. But here are top 5 ideas to celebrate your children’s day this year in unique ways:
 
Make a cake together- Activities that are done together always result in the most treasured memories. Children who spend time in the kitchen with their parents will develop a sense of accountability and achievement as well. Additionally, celebrating by baking together and enjoying your own cake is always a good idea.
Do a picture shoot- Choose a theme for the day, which may be anything from your kids' favourite cartoon character to superhero. After dressing up, take a ton of pictures. Together, use the photos to decorate the living room.
Use do-it-yourself crafts to decorate your home- From creating paper boats to cutting stars out of chart paper to creating your own fairy lights, these projects can encourage youngsters to be creative and artistic while also encouraging them to think outside the box.
Plan a movie marathon- By making a list of all the films your kids love, getting them matching pyjamas for the day, and setting up a projector in the living room. Then construct temporary tents with curtains, decorate them with fairy lights, and cuddle while viewing their favourite films.
Dance party- Let Children's Day serve as just another reason to play your favourite tunes and have a wild dance party with your kids. Make the most of the day and contribute to the memory board with their amusing antics and innocent giggles.
 

Also Read

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru

Children's Day speeches: Check one, two and five-minute speeches in English

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga; unveils projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Bihar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Saudi Arabia important factor for stability in West Asia: EAM Jaishankar

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 130 crore

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

What if Nifty 50 fails to hold the 200-DMA at 23,530? Key levels here

Topics : Children's Day Jawahar Lal Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon